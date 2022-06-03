Cheeses sold in 9 states recalled due to listeria concerns

An array of cheeses sold in supermarket delis in nine states are being recalled because the cheddar, brie, pecorino and other products are potentially contaminated with listeria, a harmful bacteria, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The possibly tainted cheeses were produced during the first week of May and sent to grocery stores including Fareway, Price Chopper and Super Saver in nine states: Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

For a full list of the more than 90 retail locations were the recalled cheeses were distributed and can be returned for a refund, click here.

One of eight cheese types being recalled by a Missouri company. Paris Brothers Specialty Foods

Kansas City, Missouri-based Paris Brothers issued the recall that includes the following products after routine sampling by the FDA:

• Cottonwood River Cheddar

• D'amir Brie Double Crème French Brie

• Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style

• Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar

• Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar

• Paris Brothers Colby Jack

• Paris Brothers Pepper Jack

• Cervasi Pecorino Romano

Listeria infections can be serious and sometimes fatal in the very young, frail or elderly or those with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. An estimated 1,600 Americans get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.