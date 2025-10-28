Watch CBS News
PayPal signs deal with OpenAI to embed payment system into ChatGPT

By
Mary Cunningham
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.
Mary Cunningham

/ CBS News

ChatGPT users will soon be able to buy products using the generative artificial intelligence bot, thanks to a new deal between PayPal and OpenAI. 

PayPal, which owns the payment platform Venmo, announced Tuesday it is embedding its digital payment wallet into ChatGPT, allowing users to complete purchases on the platform. The partnership, reported first by CNBC, gives tens of millions of PayPal merchants a new space to do business.

Alex Chriss, president and CEO of PayPal, said in a statement that the partnership will help people "go from chat to checkout in just a few taps for our joint customer bases."

OpenAI did not immediately respond to request for comment.

— This is a developing story and will be updated

Edited by Anne Marie D. Lee

In:

