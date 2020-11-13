Watch Live: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker gives update on plan to reopen field hospitals

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is expected to speak Friday on a plan to reopen field hospitals in the state amid rising COVID-19 cases. He'll be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and MEMA Director Samantha Phillips, CBS Boston reports.

Back in the spring, five field hospitals were opened in Boston, Worcester, Lowell, Dartmouth and Hyannis to deal with a surge. All were closed by early June when cases went down.

Baker said Tuesday details had not yet been finalized on where the new field hospitals would open. "Where and when these facilities are stood up will depend, in part, on available space and where the needs are," Baker said, CBS Boston reported. "These field hospitals will be fully equipped with hospital beds, life-saving equipment, and medical supplies."

The governor said the facilities will be staffed by hundreds of medical professionals who will care for patients "around the clock."

Baker said since Labor Day, COVID-19 cases have tripled and hospitalizations have doubled.

Medical workers wearing protective gear walk through the UMass Memorial Health Care field hospital at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, in April. Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

