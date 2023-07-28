Pennsylvania man arrested in 22-year-old woman's cold case killing after informants come forward

Mother of Samantha Lang reflects on arrest in case Mother of Samantha Lang reflects on arrest in case 02:38

A longtime suspect in the death of a woman whose body was found in her Pennsylvania home 16 years ago has now been charged with homicide and several other counts.

Charles Earl Ream, 53, of Latrobe, was arrested Wednesday and remains jailed without bail. Court officials said there was not a defense lawyer on file to represent him and a text seeking comment was sent to his phone.

Ream is charged with homicide, robbery, burglary and theft in the March 2007 death of 22-year-old Samantha Lang. He had no comment Wednesday as he was walked out of the Greensburg barracks, CBS Pittsburgh reported.

#BREAKING: @PSPTroopAPIO arrest Charles Ream in March 2007 murder of Samantha Lang in Westmoreland County



Samantha was 22 at the time when she was found w/ her throat slit in a home on Route 982@KDKA pic.twitter.com/aljLgjIROv — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) July 26, 2023

Lang was last seen alive about 24 hours before a friend found her body surrounded by a pool of blood in her living room. Lang's skull had been fractured, her throat was cut and her left ring finger was broken. The home — which authorities have described in court papers as a hub for drug activity — was ransacked and had a strong odor of marijuana.

Ream was initially questioned by police because he was known to be one of the last people seen with her. Ream told police he met with Lang at her home and ultimately bought three bags of heroin from her, authorities said.

An unidentified male informant spoke with investigators "multiple times" over the years and told them he talked with Ream around the time Lang was killed.

CBS Pittsburgh reported that court records say that male informant told police that Ream only planned to bend or break some of her fingers, take the drugs and leave. But the informant said, according to the complaint, Ream told him when "she recognized him" he had to "take care of her."

Two months ago, a female informant told police she had overheard Ream telling others that he "did it" and "made a mistake," according to court documents. She told police Ream said, "I have a daughter now," and, "I don't want to get in trouble for something I was involved in from the past."

Lang's family kept the investigation in the public eye, continually appealing to people to contact law enforcement with any information, CBS Pittsburgh reported.

"I didn't think that I would ever see this in my life," said Carol Polo, Lang's mother, on Thursday.

Last year, WTAE reported that an anonymous donor increased a reward for information in the case to $50,000.

It was not known whether anyone will receive a monetary reward for providing information to the authorities.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli released a statement on Wednesday, commending the investigators and assistant district attorneys "who never gave up on this case."

"I cannot imagine the pain, anguish and grief the Lang family has suffered after all of this time," Ziccarelli said. "After 16 years, the perseverance and commitment shown to this investigation led to this arrest today and we hope it begins to bring justice and some relief to Samantha Lang's family."

On Thursday, Ziccarelli could not comment if there are any more suspects in connection with the case, CBS Pittsburgh reported.