CBS/AP April 3, 2018, 4:42 AM

Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum separating

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum at 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at Beverly Hilton on November 1, 2015 in Beverly Hills

NEW YORK -- Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum say they've decided to "lovingly separate as a couple" after nearly nine years of marriage.

They broke the news in a joint Twitter post Monday night, saying there are "no secrets nor salacious events" behind the split. They say they're best friends who have decided their relationship has run its course.

They make clear in the tweet that they want to avoid "alternative facts" about their decision getting into the public domain:

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

Tatum has starred in box office hits like "Magic Mike" and "21 Jump Street."

