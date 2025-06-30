Missouri cereal plant worker dies after getting trapped inside industrial oven

A worker at a Missouri cereal plant died Thursday after getting trapped in an industrial oven that was shut off, police said.

Police in Perryville, Missouri, about 80 miles southeast of St. Louis, were called to a Gilster-Mary Lee cereal plant around 3 p.m., "for a male stuck in an industrial oven that was shut down," according to a news release.

Once officers and other responders were able to get to the man, he was dead, police said.

Police and the Perry County coroner's office identified the man as Nicolas Lopez Gomez, a 38-year-old Guatemalan national. He was working under the alias of Edward Avila, police said.

It was not yet clear how the worker got trapped. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been contacted about the incident and will conduct an investigation, Coroner Meghan Ellis said in a statement.

"Our offices will work with them to determine how this occurred," she said.

Gilster-Mary Lee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year, a 19-year-old female employee at a Walmart in Canada was found dead inside a walk-in oven at the store's bakery department. The death was not suspicious, police said following an investigation.