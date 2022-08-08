Toddler killed in Texas after cement truck falls from overpass and crushes vehicle

A 1-year-old boy was killed in Houston, Texas after a cement truck landed on top of the vehicle the child was in, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced a child died in a "tragic incident" on Friday. Gonzalez said a cement truck lost control, went over the overpass and landed on top of a vehicle with four people inside. The occupants included a 54-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman and two 22-month-old twins, a boy and girl, KHOU reported.

Update to crash scene: deceased child is 22-months-old. Media staging area: 14650 Woodforest Blvd, SW corner of Woodforest and Beltway. #HouNews https://t.co/oXx2QYM9qT — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 5, 2022

Three of them were able to get out, Lt. Simon Cheng, a deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, said the boy had died. The others were taken to a local hospital for treatment and reported in stable condition, Cheng said.

The cement truck driver did not show signs of impairment or intoxication, Cheng said. The Harris County District Attorney's Office is investigating and determining whether any charges will be filed.

The child was later identified as Nicholas Resendiz in a GoFundMe fundraiser organized by his mother, Jennifer Resendiz. The family is "devastated by an unexpected and unimaginable tragedy," the fundraiser said.

"Baby Nicolas Resendiz lost his life in a horrible, freak accident after a cement truck went over the rail fell on top of the vehicle he was in," the fundraiser said.

"Although our family is still in shock, unable to process the loss of this sweet angel, we know that the days to come will be even more challenging as mom has to make arrangements for his funeral," it added.