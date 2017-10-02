Celebrities react to deadly Las Vegas shooting

Celebrities responded on social media following the Las Vegas shooting that killed at least 58 people and wounded more than 515. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Jason Aldean was in the middle of his performance at an outdoor country music festival when a gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip unleashed a shower of bullets down onto concert-goers. The artist called the incident "beyond horrific" on Instagram.

Aldean said, "I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate."

Other performers at the festival also posted about the shooting and said they were praying for victims.

Jake Owen, who was also performing, thanked Las Vegas police for doing what they could to keep people safe.

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Singer Kaya Jones was on stage Sunday night before the shooting and said, "It could have been us." She asked for prayers from fans.

We all must pray for the people critical now. Over 200 wounded. 50 dead as of now. God with all of you tonight Vegas. 💔 I’m still in shock — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 2, 2017

Other celebrities said they were heartbroken by the shooting and thanked first responders.

So utterly heartbreaking. Sending love, prayers and condolences to all those affected 💔 #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/GzQTCqCOqW — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) October 2, 2017

My heart breaks for Las Vegas. The victims and their loved ones. Thank you to all the first responders who rushed to help. — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 2, 2017

Woke up to the heartbreaking news from Las Vegas, my thoughts are with everyone and their families. Love. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 2, 2017

OH MY GOD. i’m heartbroken for the victims in las vegas, for their families, for @jason_aldean & his team. i’m so shook. i can’t believe it💔 — christina perri (@christinaperri) October 2, 2017

I just landed & I'm devastated to hear what happened in Las Vegas. So unbelievably horrifying. My thoughts and prayers are with all there. 💔 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) October 2, 2017

No words..wish it was a bad dream. So heartbreaking waking up to this news. Prayers for everyone involved in the Las Vegas shooting. 💔🙏🏻 — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) October 2, 2017

Prayers to those impacted by the tragedy in Las Vegas. We share the pain of those who lost loved ones and offer hope to those recovering — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 2, 2017

Heart aches for #LasVegas — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 2, 2017

My heart breaks...biggest mass shooting in US history. Praying for Las Vegas. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) October 2, 2017

Our hearts are broken. To the families and friends of the victims in Las Vegas, we are with you. Sending love & keeping you in our prayers. — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) October 2, 2017

Devastated waking up to the news of the shooting in Las Vegas. Praying for the victims and their families and friends. #PRAYERSFORVEGAS — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 2, 2017

😔Another night meant for unity & music destroyed by pure evil. ❤️is w those affected including my friends who played the festival. #LasVegas — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) October 2, 2017

Getting sick of waking up to a world that shows so much hate and anger. More love. Def more love for the innocent suffering in Las Vegas. 🙏🏼 — Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) October 2, 2017

My heart goes out to all of our friends, jasonaldean, our music family and fans in Las Vegas.… https://t.co/Q1iInOWG8Q — Reba (@reba) October 2, 2017

Smh it was never this bad. Places u go to enjoy have become so unsafe!😢Prayers 4 those in Las Vegas who was there & the victims families🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 2, 2017

My heart is with everyone affected by the horrific events in #LasVegas - thank you to all the incredibly brave first responders. pic.twitter.com/uW3ja04gp3 — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) October 2, 2017

Doing promo appearances this morning with a heavy heart. Know that I’m praying for all in #LasVegas. — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) October 2, 2017

Not again. Praying for #LasVegas so so sad. — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) October 2, 2017

My heart goes out to everyone affected by the horrific events that occurred in Las Vegas, please… https://t.co/70amLjTukH — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) October 2, 2017

Oh no! How can this be happening? I am praying for the families and friends of those who were shot. 😔🙏 #route91 #lasvegas https://t.co/FPoLYPhVZs — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

So awful .. what is happening in Las Vegas. 🙏🏼 for everyone there .. ❤️❤️❤️ — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) October 2, 2017

Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas - Céline xx... #LasVegas — Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 2, 2017

After the gunman opened fire, police and SWAT teams quickly descended on the concert and the hotel-casino, and officers used explosives to get into the hotel room where the suspect was inside, authorities said.

The gunman was found dead at the scene. He was identified by Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo as Stephen Paddock, 64. Investigators are still trying to discern Paddock's motive.

Police said Paddock was found dead with as many as 10 firearms in the hotel room.

The shooting at the sold-out Route 91 Harvest festival is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Forty-nine people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in June 2016.

Sunday's shooting came more than four months after a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, that killed 22 people. Almost 90 people were killed by gunmen linked to ISIS at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris during a performance by Eagles of Death Metal in November 2015.