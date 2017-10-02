Jason Aldean calls deadly mass shooting "beyond horrific"

Country music star Jason Aldean took to social media to say he and his crew are safe after a gunman killed at least 50 people at an outdoor concert Sunday.

Aldean was in the middle of his performance when the bullets rained down on the crowd. He posted on Instagram hours later, calling the shooting "beyond horrific."

Las Vegas authorities say more than 200 people are wounded in the attack.

Clark County's sheriff says officers confronted the suspect on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. Authorities say the man is dead. They did not release the suspect's name but said he is a local resident.

Jake Owen, who also performed at the concert, called the shooting "the most unimaginable event: he had seen.

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017