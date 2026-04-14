The choice between a CD and a high-yield savings account with inflation rising again isn't a clear one. Javier Zayas/Javier Zayas Photography /Getty Images

With inflation now at a rate of 3.3%, its highest level in years and more than a full percentage point above the Federal Reserve's target of 2%, millions of Americans find themselves contending with the painful reality of higher costs for longer. In this landscape, many may also be contemplating the ways in which they can securely protect the money they do have and potentially even grow their principal. And with an interest rate under 0.40% on a traditional savings account and that rate being variable and subject to change, it's increasingly obvious that keeping your funds in that account type is no longer a viable solution.

Fortunately, there are still viable accounts to consider. A certificate of deposit (CD) and a high-yield savings account are two. Both come with elevated interest rates that are multiple times higher than a traditional savings account. But they don't operate identically, and those differences could be important, especially with inflation on the rise again. Between a CD and a high-yield savings account, then, which is the better option with inflation increasing? That's what we'll examine below.

Start by seeing how much interest you could be earning with a top CD account here.

CDs vs. high-yield savings accounts: Which is better with inflation rising again?

With the most competitive interest rates on high-yield savings accounts topping out around 4% now, but with rates on 6-month CDs, for example, still around 4.15%, a CD account may be the better option for some savers thanks to that differential. But more lucrative isn't always "better," and if you need to maintain access to your funds, the CD account may actually be worse since it will require you to lock your money away in a way that the high-yield savings account will not. To better determine which is better for you in today's inflationary climate, it helps to consider these three items:

Your need for access: As mentioned above, a CD will lock your money away until the account has matured – unless you're willing to pay an early withdrawal fee to regain access. A high-yield savings account doesn't come with this restriction. Start, then, by examining your need for access to your funds now. For some savers, maintaining flexibility is key, considering that inflation is becoming harder to contend with. For other savers, protecting as much of their money for as long as possible will be the goal. Understand which one takes precedence, then, to better determine which of these account types makes more sense for you now.

Learn more about your savings account options here.

Your interest goals: Do you want to offset the negative impacts of inflation and even outpace it comfortably with an elevated interest rate? Then a CD can be the solution. Not only are rates here higher on some terms than they are with high-yield savings accounts, but they're also fixed in a way that the high-yield savings account rate will not be. At the same time, earning extra interest on your money may be a "nice to have" but not a necessity, as long as it's still better than what a traditional savings account offers. In this case, the high-yield savings account could be the better option, as you can maintain your routine of deposits and withdrawals as you've been accustomed to.

Your interpretation of the rate climate: Do you anticipate that today's CD rates will decline later this year, especially if the Fed resumes its interest rate cutting campaign? If so, it may make sense to lock in a high CD rate now, while you still can. This will not only allow you to outpace inflation, but it will permit you to keep earning a comfortable return even when rates are lower.

But what if you anticipate higher rates for longer and, potentially, even a rise in interest rates before the end of 2026? In this case, a high-yield savings account may be preferable as it will position you to exploit additional rate hikes ahead in a way that the CD won't. And those increases will be especially advantageous should inflation continue to rise in the months to come. Your interpretation of the rate climate, both now and over the next year, will go a long way toward determining which of these accounts is better for you.

The bottom line

With inflation rising quickly in March, savers are understandably scrambling to protect their money as best they can this April. CDs and high-yield savings accounts both offer credible ways to do so, but with each account coming with unique pros and cons, it's worth examining each closely before making a savings strategy shift. Some savers may also find it best to split their funds between both accounts, while emptying their traditional savings account, to best weather this new inflationary cycle.