CDK Global shares when systems will be back up amid cyberattack outage

What to know about the CDK Global cyberattack disrupting car dealers

CDK Global told its car dealership clients Tuesday that the suite of software tools powering their businesses will likely not be fully functional for the remainder of the month after the company was hacked, causing a system-wide outage.

The announcement comes one full week after the initial CDK cyberattack, which the company is calling a "ransom event," crippling 15,000 auto dealers across the U.S.

"We do feel it's important to share that we do not believe we will able to get all dealers live prior to June 30," CDK Global said in a recorded message on a help line and in a memo sent to dealerships Tuesday.

The company added it is "continuing the restoration process of our core applications" and that progress has been made getting systems functional again after multiple cyberattacks by a group believed to be based in Eastern Europe brought them down.

Given the outage is expected to last for at least five more days, CDK encouraged its dealer clients to consider other ways of processing sales until its system is full restored.

"Should you need to make alternate plans for your month-end financial close process, you should do so to help keep your dealership working until the applications are recovered," CDK said in the recording. It also directed customers to a dealership resource center with commonly used applications and forms that remain available to customers.

The cyberattacks have left many auto dealer spinning their wheels as they try to service car shoppers. Some dealerships have closed during the outage, while others say they have millions of dollars on the line. CDK has not indicated whether it will provide clients with any financial remedies related to the outage.