CDC warns coronavirus antibody tests may be wrong up to half the time

New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention says that up to half of coronavirus antibody test results in the U.S. may be wrong.

"...less than half of those testing positive will truly have antibodies," the CDC said on its website. "Serologic testing should not be used to determine immune status in individuals until the presence, durability, and duration of immunity is established."

These tests, also known as serologic tests, are meant to detect antibodies people develop after becoming infected with the coronavirus. Widespread, accurate testing could be vital in determining how rampant the spread of COVID-19 is and the true death rate of the disease.

But the CDC says the tests are currently not accurate enough to be be factored into coronavirus-related policy decisions. Specifically, the CDC has advised against using test results to make decisions about allowing large groups to gather, namely in schools, dormitories, or correctional facilities.

"Serologic test results should not be used to make decisions about returning persons to the workplace," the CDC added on its site.

More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus, and the number of those infected has surpassed 1.6 million.

Updated on May 27: More than 1.6 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in the U.S., with 30 states reporting more than 10,000 cases. COVID-19 cases reported among healthcare personnel now available: https://t.co/wiuFBKR3Uh. pic.twitter.com/Bgl8JxMD0u — CDC (@CDCgov) May 27, 2020

According to the CDC, it takes between one and three weeks after someone develops coronavirus symptoms for antibodies to become detectable. When the antibodies are detectable, the CDC said the likelihood of being infectious are "greatly decreased," and that there is "some degree of immunity."

But research on COVID-19 and the antibodies produced in response to infection is still ongoing, which is why the CDC says people who test positive for antibodies should not assume they're immune from getting coronavirus again. This uncertainty also factors into the CDC's guidance against using antibody test results to determine whether it is safe for people to congregate.

Even before the CDC's latest guidance, the accuracy of COVID-19 antibody tests has come under heavy scrutiny.

In addition to many people reporting inaccurate results, many of the hundreds of antibody tests on the market have advertised claims "that make no sense," according to CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus.

Agus previously told CBS News that even the information more accurate antibody tests provide can be misleading.

"So the tests that we have now on the market ... Don't tell you individually whether you have the neutralizing antibodies, whether you have the antibodies that can prevent you from getting an infection again," he said.

For now, the CDC has recommended that doctors and officials promote and use tests that have high specificity rates, meaning they correctly identify people who do not have traces of COVID-19. The tests are also recommended for people who show delayed symptoms of coronavirus.

According to the CDC, everyone should continue to practice preventative measures — including social distancing, proper hygiene and wearing personal protective equipment — regardless of whether they have tested positive for antibodies or have had the coronavirus.