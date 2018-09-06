"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: September 6, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Your Love Is My Drug" – Kesha

"Counting Stars" – OneRepublic

"Hips Don't Lie" – Sharkira, Wyclef Jean

"Would I Lie To You?" – Eurythmics

"Rock The World" – The Script

"Silenced By The Night" – Keane

"Cars" – Gary Numan

"Uprising" – Muse

"Young Blood" – The Naked and Famous

"We Are Young" – fun., Janelle Monáe

"A Sky Full Of Stars" – Coldplay

"I'm Too Sexy" – Right Said Fred

"Teen Age Riot" – Sonic Youth

"Younger Love" – Panama Wedding

"I Fought The Law" – The Clash

"NO EXCUSES" – Meghan Trainor

"I'm Every Woman" – Chaka Kahn

"Most Girls" – Hailee Steinfeld

"Lovely Cup" – Grouplove