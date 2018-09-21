CBS News September 21, 2018, 1:26 PM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: September 21, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Purple Rain" – Prince

"Sweet Caroline" – Neil Diamond

"We Didn't Start the Fire" – Billy Joel

"Ring of Fire" – Johnny Cash

"Freeze" – Andy Grammer

"Hypnotize" – The Notorious B.I.G.

"Best Fake Smile" – James Bay

"Shine on Me" – Dan Auerbach

"And She Was" – Talking Heads

"Oops!...I Did It Again" – Britney Spears

"Damaged" – Danity Kane

"Riptide" – Vance Joy

"Freeze-Frame" – The J. Geils Band

"Hurricane Waters" – Citizen Cope

"September" – Earth, Wind & Fire

"Tsop (The Sound of Philadelphia)" – Count Dee's Silver Disco Explosion

"Sussudio" – Phil Collins

"Adventure Of A Lifetime" – Coldplay

