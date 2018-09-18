"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: September 18, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Faith" – George Michael

"Up In The Sky" – Oasis

"Fly Me To The Moon" – Frank Sinatra, Count Basie

"City With No Children" – Arcade Fire

"In a Limousine" – Francis and the Lights

"Magic Carpet Ride" – Steppenwolf

"Hanginaround" – Counting Crows

"Hide Away" – Daya

"Real World" – Matchbox Twenty

"Read My Mind" – The Killers

"Young Folks" – Peter Bjorn and John

"Jump Around" – House of Pain

"Hold My Hand" – Jess Glynne

"Gold Rays" – Vinyl Pinups

"The Wire" – HAIM

"Just Can't Get Enough" – Depeche Mode

"Pray For Me" – The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar

"God's Plan" – Drake

"Heaven Is A Place On Earth" – Belinda Carlisle