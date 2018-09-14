CBS News September 14, 2018, 11:21 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: September 14, 2018

Lenny Kravitz performs in Philadelphia at the Democratic National Convention, July 27, 2016.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Dig In" – Lenny Kravitz

"These Hard Times" – Matchbox Twenty

"Little Talks" – Of Monsters and Men

"Imitation of Life" – R.E.M.

"All I Really Want" – Alanis Morissette

"Better Days (And The Bottoms Drops Out)" – Citizen King

"Wake Up" – Arcade Fire

"Linger" – The Cranberries

"Under Pressure" – Queen, David Bowie

"Crystal Ball" – Keane

"Pompeii" – Bastille

"Everlong" – Foo Fighters

"Rain King" – Counting Crows

"Riptide" – Vance Joy

"Under The Bridge" – Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Ain't No Man" – The Avett Brothers

"Shake It Out" – Florence + The Machine

"Someday" – The Strokes

"No Rain" – Blind Melon

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More CBS This Morning

Latest from CBS News