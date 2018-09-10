"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: September 10, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Start Right Now" – Young Pines, Laney Jones

"Make Way" – Aloe Blacc

"Sorry Not Sorry" – Demi Lovato

"A Good Night" – John Legend, BloodPop

"Set It Right" – The Colourist

"Ants Marching" – Dave Matthews Band

"Here It Goes Again" – OK Go

"Kids" – One Republic

"Too Young" – Phoenix

"Everlong" – Foo Fighters

"See You Again" – Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth

"Life In Technicolor ii" – Coldplay

"Dig In" – Lenny Kravitz

"If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)" – Leon Bridges

"Celebrate" – Ingrid Michaelson, AJR

"Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" – AC/DC

"Remedy" – The Black Crowes

"Rhythm of the Night" – DeBarge

"The Sweet Escape" – Gwen Stefani, Akon