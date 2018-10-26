"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: October 26, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Everyday People" – Sly & The Family Stone

"Young Volcanoes" – Fall Out Boy

"Heat" – Kelly Clarkson

"Volcano" – The Presidents Of The United States Of America

"Control" – Janet Jackson

"Safe And Sound" – Capital Cities

"Charmer" – Kings of Leon

"Firework" – Katy Perry

"Vote" – Miguel

"Beautiful Day" – U2

"Good Feeling" – Flo Rida

"CAN'T STOP THE FEELING! (Original Song From DreamWorks Animation's "TROLLS")" – Justin Timberlake

"Just A Girl" – No Doubt

"No Rain" – Blind Melon

"American Dream" – MKTO

"Peaches And Cream" – 112

"What You Know" – Two Door Cinema Club

"Goodbye Soleil" - Phoenix