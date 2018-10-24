CBS News October 24, 2018, 10:38 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: October 24, 2018

Leon Bridges in the recording studio. The singer's smooth sound has gone down easy with audiences, and with his latest album, "Good Thing," he proves there's more to him than the "retro soul thing."

CBS News

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Centerfield" – John Fogerty

"New Soul" – Yael Naim

"Smooth Sailin'" – Leon Bridges

"Elevate" – St. Lucia

"Wild Things" – Alessia Cara

"Miss Independent" – Kelly Clarkson

"I Need A Dollar" – Aloe Blacc

"Love Myself" – Hailee Steinfeld

"The Sign" – Ace of Base

"These Boots Are Made For Walkin'" – Nancy Sinatra

"Wonder Woman" – LION BABE

"Wake Up" – Arcade Fire

"Can't Hold Us" – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Ray Dalton

"Love You Madly" – Cake

"Sugar, Sugar" – The Archies

"Whiskey, Whiskey, Whiskey" – John Mayer

"Crystal Ball" – Keane

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More CBS This Morning

Latest from CBS News