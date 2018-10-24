"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: October 24, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Centerfield" – John Fogerty

"New Soul" – Yael Naim

"Smooth Sailin'" – Leon Bridges

"Elevate" – St. Lucia

"Wild Things" – Alessia Cara

"Miss Independent" – Kelly Clarkson

"I Need A Dollar" – Aloe Blacc

"Love Myself" – Hailee Steinfeld

"The Sign" – Ace of Base

"These Boots Are Made For Walkin'" – Nancy Sinatra

"Wonder Woman" – LION BABE

"Wake Up" – Arcade Fire

"Can't Hold Us" – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Ray Dalton

"Love You Madly" – Cake

"Sugar, Sugar" – The Archies

"Whiskey, Whiskey, Whiskey" – John Mayer

"Crystal Ball" – Keane