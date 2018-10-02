"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: October 2, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Echo Arms" – Mr Twin Sister

"Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" – Green Day

"Warning Sign" – Talking Heads

"Warning" – Incubus

"Stop The World I Wanna Get Off With You" – Arctic Monkeys

"The Sweet Escape" – Gwen Stefani, Akon

"Your Racist Friend" – They Might Be Giants

"The Distance" – Cake

"Windy" – The Association

"Fly Away" – Lenny Kravitz

"Free Your Mind" – En Vogue

"Black or White" – Michael Jackson

"Clocks" – Coldplay

"Save Me" – BTS

"Fighter" – Christina Aguilera

"Domino" – Jessie J

"Free Fallin'" – Tom Petty

"Going The Distance" – Menahan Street Band

"Heroes" – Zayde Wolf

"Hero / Heroine" – Boys Like Girls