CBS News October 10, 2018, 9:27 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: October 10, 2018

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Rob Carr, Getty Images

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

Spotify Playlist for October 10, 2018

"Storm In A Teacup" – Red Hot Chili Peppers

"These Hard Times" – Matchbox Twenty

"Natural Blues" – Moby

"Unnatural Selection" – Muse

"ABC" – The Jackson 5

"Happy Now" – Zedd, Elley Duhe

"Natural Disaster" – Zac Brown Band

"In Between Days" – The Cure

"All Star" – Smash Mouth

"Hall of Fame" – The Script, will.i.am

"All I Do Is Win" – DJ Khaled

"The Walker" – Fitz and The Tantrums

"Fearless" – Pink Floyd

"The Man" – The Killers

"Unstoppable"- Rascal Flatts

"Na Gode Swahili Version" – Yemi Alade

"Moves Like Jagger" – Maroon 5, Christina Aguilera

"Solsbury Hill" – Peter Gabriel

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More CBS This Morning

Latest from CBS News