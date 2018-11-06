CBS News November 6, 2018, 9:28 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: November 6, 2018

Leon Bridges in the recording studio. The singer's smooth sound has gone down easy with audiences, and with his latest album, "Good Thing," he proves there's more to him than the "retro soul thing."

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Mr. Brightside" – The Killers

"Close Call" – Rilo Kiley

"Bad Bad News" – Leon Bridges

"Do You Want To" – Franz Ferdinand

"Tell Me Tell Me" – courtship.

"Stand" – R.E.M.

"Everybody Wants To Rule The World" – Tears For Fears

"The Final Countdown" – Europe

"Come Together" – The Beatles

"These Are Days" – 10,000 Maniacs

"We Are Young" – fun., Janelle Monae

"Ready to Start" – Arcade Fire

"High Hopes" – Panic! At The Disco

"I'm Coming Out" – Diana Ross

"Budapest" – George Ezra

"Stranger Things" – Kygo, OneRepublic

"Cold Little Heart" – Michael Kiwanuka

"Perfect Strangers" – Jonas Blue, JP Cooper

"Think" – Aretha Franklin

