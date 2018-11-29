"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: November 29, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Live Forever" – Oasis

"Cause You Got Me" – MOSES

"It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" – Andy Williams

"A Holly Jolly Christmas" – Burl Ives

"Christmas Lights" – Coldplay

"Around The World" – Kings of Leon

"Love Runs Out" – OneRepublic

"Phoenix" – Garth Brooks

"Blue Sky" – The Allman Brothers Band

"Home" – Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros

"New Slang" – The Shins

"There's Nothing Holding Me Back" – Shawn Mendes

"Another One Bites The Dust" – Queen

"Supermassive Black Hole" – Muse

"Help Is On Its Way" – Little River Band

"Yummy, Yummy, Yummy" – Ohio Express

"Riptide" – Vance Joy

"Happily" – One Direction