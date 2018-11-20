CBS News November 20, 2018, 9:16 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: November 20, 2018

Lady Gaga performs during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 

"Home" – Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros

"Mary Jane" – Rick James

"Pass The Dutchie" – Musical Youth

"Learn to Fly" – Foo Fighters

"True Lies" – Kenny Wayne Shepherd

"Poker Face" – Lady Gaga

"Beloved" – Mumford & Sons

"Battle Cry" – Imagine Dragons

"Travels" – The Smashing Pumpkins

"Zak and Sara" – Ben Folds

"In Between Days" – The Cure

"Smooth" – Santana, Rob Thomas

"Supermodel (You Better Work)" – RuPaul

"Roam" – The B-52's

"Teachers" – Young the Giant

"I'm Just a Bill" – The Little Singers

"Never Let You Go" – Third Eye Blind

"Crystal Ball" - Keane

