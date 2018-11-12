"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: November 12, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Shut Up And Drive" – Rihanna

"Holiday" – Green Day

"Physical" – Olivia Newton-John

"The Way You Move" – OutKast, Sleepy Brown

"Check Yo Self" – Ice Cube

"The Wrong Year" – The Decemberists

"Anna Sun" – WALK THE MOON

"Pompeii" – Bastille

"I Feel It All" – Feist

"First" – Cold War Kids

"Half The World Away" – Oasis

"Smooth Sailin'" – Leon Bridges

"Sorry" – Justin Bieber

"breathin" – Ariana Grande

"Sir Duke" – Stevie Wonder

"Together Again" – Janet Jackson

"(Nice to Meet You) Anyway" – Gavin DeGraw

"Second Hand News" – Fleetwood News

"Heartbreak Warfare" – John Mayer