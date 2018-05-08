"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: May 8, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Alone On The Sea" – Steel Train

"Elevate" – St. Lucia

"Elevation" – U2

"R.I.C.O. (feat. Drake)" – Meek Mill, Drake

"Shine On Me" – Dan Auerbach

"Dress You Up" – Madonna

"This Is The Life" – Two Door Cinema Club

"Faith" – George Michael

"Heavy Heart" – Meek Mill

"1942 Flows" – Meek Mill

"Soul Meets Body" – Death Cab For Cutie

"Mercy" – Duffy

"Style" – Taylor Swift

"Hey Girl" – Lady Gaga, Florence Welch

"Sweetest Devotion" – Adele

"Her Diamonds" – Rob Thomas

"Light Me Up" – Ingrid Michaelson

"It's Alright" – Matt and Kim