"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: May 28, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Uprising" – Muse

"Make Way" – Aloe Blacc

"Things We Lost In The Fire" – Bastille

"Come With Me Now" – KONGOS

"FAKE LOVE" – BTS

"Hold Me" – Vistas

"The Greatest" – Sia, Kendrick Lamar

"Lonesome Day" – Bruce Springston

Brave" – Sara Bareilles

"Girl On Fire" – Alicia Keys

"We're Going Home" – Vance Joy

"Flowers In The Window" – Travis

"Too young" – Phoenix

"Kids" – MGMT

"Why We Tell The Story" – Once On This Island Ensemble

"Good Morning" – Max Frost

"Just Like Paradise" – O.A.R.

"Cold Little Heart" – Michael Kiwanuka

"There She Goes" – Leon Bridges

"American Girls" – Counting Crows