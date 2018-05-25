"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: May 25, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"High And Low" – Empire Of The Sun

"Gone In The Morning" – Newton Faulkner

"Don't Speak" – No Doubt

"Somebody's Watching Me" – Rockwell

"Your Love Is My Drug" – Kesha

"Get Some" – Lykke Li

"Better Than I Used To Be" – Mat Kearney

"In The Meantime" – Spacehog

"Whatever It Takes" – Imagine Dragons

"I Will Wait" – Mumford & Sons

"Forgive You" – Leon Bridges

"I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free" – John Legend

"This Charming Man" – The Smiths

"Green Eyes" – Judah & The Lion

"The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song" – The Flaming Lips

"Stand By Me" – Ben E. King

"The Look" – Roxette

"Younger Love" – Panama Wedding

"Make Me Feel" – Janelle Monae