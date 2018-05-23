"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: May 23, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Say Something" – Justin Timberlake

"Fool's Gold" – Fitz And The Tantrums

"Ship To Wreck" – Florence + The Machine

"Wake Me Up" – Aloe Blacc

"The Next Storm" – Frank Turner

"40 Dogs (Like Romeo and Juliet)" – Bob Schneider

"Learn To Fly" – Foo Fighters

"The Fighter (feat. Ryan Tedder)" – Gym Class Heroes

"Comeback Kid (That's My Dog)" – Brett Dennen

"I Lived" – OneRepublic

"The Crane Wife 3" – The Decemberists

"Dear Marie" – John Mayer

"Dancing On Glass" – St. Lucia

"Fix You" – Coldplay

"Walk On" – U2

"The Rising" – Bruce Springsteen

"Breakeven" – The Script

"Wherever Is Your Heart" – Brandi Carlile

"Rescue Me" – Fontella Bass