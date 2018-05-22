CBS News May 22, 2018, 8:57 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: May 22, 2018

Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon performs at Samsung Galaxy stage during 2014 Lollapalooza Day Three at Grant Park on August 3, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Theo Wargo, Getty Images

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Always" – Panama

"Brand New" – Ben Rector

"I'm Free" – The Soup Dragons

"Run-Around" – Blues Traveler

"Burn" – Ellie Goulding

"Bang Pop" – Free Energy

"King Of Anything" – Sara Bareilles

"Kings And Queens" – Thirty Seconds To Mars

"Use Somebody" – Kings Of Leon

"The Gold" – Manchester Orchestra

"In The Air" – Ten Fé

"Homegrown" – Zac Brown

"Science & Faith" – The Script

"All You Need Is Love" – The Beatles

"Outsider" – Ramones

"Disturbia" – Rihanna

"Thriller" – Michael Jackson

"Everyday Is A Winding Road" – Sheryl Crow

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More CBS This Morning

Latest from CBS News