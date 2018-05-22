"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: May 22, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Always" – Panama

"Brand New" – Ben Rector

"I'm Free" – The Soup Dragons

"Run-Around" – Blues Traveler

"Burn" – Ellie Goulding

"Bang Pop" – Free Energy

"King Of Anything" – Sara Bareilles

"Kings And Queens" – Thirty Seconds To Mars

"Use Somebody" – Kings Of Leon

"The Gold" – Manchester Orchestra

"In The Air" – Ten Fé

"Homegrown" – Zac Brown

"Science & Faith" – The Script

"All You Need Is Love" – The Beatles

"Outsider" – Ramones

"Disturbia" – Rihanna

"Thriller" – Michael Jackson

"Everyday Is A Winding Road" – Sheryl Crow