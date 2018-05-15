"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: May 15, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Life In Technicolor ii" – Coldplay

"Get Your Shine On" – Florida Georgia Line

"The Middle" – Jimmy Eat World

"We Gotta Get Out Of This Place" – Dan Auerbach

"1999" – Prince

"D-D-Dance" – The Royal Concept

"Cars" – Gary Numan

"Miss You Much" – Janet Jackson

"Get Out Of Your Own Way" – U2

"Suit & Tie" – Justin Timberlake

"Wheels" – Foo Fighters

"What Makes You Beautiful" – One Direction

"Forever Your Girl" – Paula Abdul

"I'm Waiting For The Man" – The Velvet Underground

"F**kin' Perfect" – P!nk

"You'll Be Back" – Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

"The Room Where It Happens" – Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

"The Schuyler Sisters" –Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

"Huddle Formation" – The Go! Team