"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: May 1, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"The Days" – Avicii

"Sunshine" – Matisyahu

"When You Were Young" – The Killers

"Army Of One" – Coldplay

"Electric Feel" – MGMT

"Green Eyes" – Judah & the Lion

"Already Gone" – Brett Dennen

"I Ran" – A Flock Of Seagulls

"End Game" – Taylor Swift

"Atomic" – Blondie

"Game Time (feat. Sage The Gemini)" – Flo Rida, Sage The Gemini

"Magic (feat. Rivers Cuomo) – B.o.B., Rivers Cuomo

"The Middle" – Zedd, Maren Morris

"It's Gonna Be Me" – *NSYNC

"Miss You Much" – Janet Jackson

"I'd Rather Be Me" – Barrett Wilbert Weed

"Hero Is My Middle Name" – Ethan Slater, Danny Skinner

"Feels Good" – Tony! Toni! Toné!

"Who Can It Be Now?" – Men At Work