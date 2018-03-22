"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: March 22, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"I Will Follow" – U2

"Brighter Than The Sun" – Colbie Caillat

"I Feel It All" – Feist

"Boys Don't Cry" – The Cure

"Oh Oh" – Shout Out Louds

"Little Heartbeat" – Cataldo

"Don't Stand So Close To Me" – The Police

"Age Of Consent" – New Order

"Science & Faith" – The Script

"Bad Blood" – Bastille

"Chemistry" – Semisonic

"Swallow My Pride" – Ramones

"Driving Through A Dream" – Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

"Escapade" – Janet Jackson

"My Sweet Lord" – George Harrison

"I Found You" – Alabama Shakes

"Beverly Hills" – Weezer

"This Town" – O.A.R.

"Classic" – The Knocks