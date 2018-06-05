CBS News June 5, 2018, 5:58 PM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: June 5, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"She Moves In Her Own Way" – The Kooks

"Off The Wall" – Michael Jackson

"Dancing On My Own" – Robyn

"In My Pocket" – Young Gun Silver Fox

"Alive" – Sia

"Waste My Time" – Young In The City

"Rather Be (feat. Jess Glynne)" – Clean Bandit

"One Way Or Another" – Blondie

"Give Your Heart A Break" – Demi Lovato

"Hold my Hand" – Jess Glynne

"Be There" – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

"Waiting On The World To Change" – John Mayer

"Real World" – Matchbox Twenty

"Police On My Back" – The Clash

"This Is A Miracle" – All Mankind

"You Don't Know" – Leon Bridges

"Around The World" – Kings of Leon

