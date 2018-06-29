CBS News June 29, 2018, 11:40 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: June 29, 2018

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Taboo of Black Eyed Peas, Bono of U2, Fergie and will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas perform onstage at the 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Concert at Madison Square Garden on October 30, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Bono;Fergie;will.i.am;Taboo

Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Let Go" – RAC, Kele, MNDR

"Lean On Me" – Bill Withers

"We Exist" – Arcade Fire

"Round Here" – Florida Georgia Line

"Shake Me Down" – Cage the Elephant

"Shake It Off" – Taylor Swift

"The Edge Of Glory" – Lady Gaga

"1901" – Phoenix

"In The Meantime" – Spacehog

"Here Now" – Sean Bones

"Shot For Me" – Drake

"Too Little, Too Late" – JoJo

"Wait" – Maroon 5

"I Will Wait" – Mumford & Sons

"Think" – Aretha Franklin

"The Way You Make Me Feel" – Michael Jackson

"Rude" – MAGIC!

"Where Is The Love?" – The Black Eyed Peas

"Here Comes The Sun" – The Beatles

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More CBS This Morning

Latest from CBS News