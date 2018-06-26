"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: June 26, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Fireball" – Pit Bull, John Ryan

"Paint It, Black" – The Rolling Stones

"New Rules" – Dua Lipa

"Closer To Fine" – Indigo Girls

"Hands To Myself" – Selena Gomez

"Lean On" – Major Lazer, MØ, DJ Snake

"On My Mind" – Ellie Goulding

"Sister Golden Hair" – America

"Handle With Care" – Traveling Wilburys

"Treat You Better" – Sean Mendez

"Dreams" – The Cranberries

"Champagne Supernova" – Oasis

"Always On My Mind" – Phantom Planet

"Lost In My Mind" – The Head and the Heart

"New Slang" – The Shins

"Don't Stop Me Now" – Queen

"Uptight (Everything's Alright)" – Stevie Wonder

"Goodbye To You" – Scandal