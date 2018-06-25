"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: June 25, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours) – Stevie Wonder

"The Middle" – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

"Right Through You" – Alanis Morissette

"Thnks Fr Th Mmrs" – Fall Out Boy

"Sit Next To Me" – Foster The People

"Kaleidoscope" – A Great Big World

"Wake Me Up" – Avicii

"What I Meant To Say" – The Bangles

"And She Was" – Talking Heads

"Up All Night" – Beck

"Wide Awake" – Katy Perry

"Living In America" – James Brown

"Are You Gonna Be My Girl" – Jet

"Want To Want Me" – Jason Derulo

"Suit & Tie" – Justin Timberlake, JAY Z

"Hanginaround" – Counting Crows

"Glamorous" – Fergie, Ludacris

"Come A Little Closer" – Cage The Elephant

"Bye Bye Bye" – *NSYNC