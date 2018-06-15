CBS News June 15, 2018, 8:56 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: June 15, 2018

Recording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Mr. Blue Sky" – Electric Light Orchestra

"The Way You Move" – Outkast

"Green Light" – Lorde

"Hall of Fame" – The Script, will.i.am

"Whatcha Say" – Jason Derulo

"Wide Eyes" – Local Natives

"You Get What You Give" – New Radicals

"American Boy" – Estelle, Kanye West

"Centerfield" – John Fogerty

"Move On Up" – Curtis Mayfield

"Thank You" – Sly & The Family Stone

"For Once In My Life" – Stevie Wonder

"This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)" – Natalie Cole

"The Middle" – Jimmy Eat World

"The Man" – Aloe Blacc

"Daddy Lessons" – Beyoncé, Dixie Chicks

"Reelin' In The Years" – Steely Dan

"How Far We've Come" – Matchbox Twenty

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More CBS This Morning

Latest from CBS News