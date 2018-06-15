"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: June 15, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Mr. Blue Sky" – Electric Light Orchestra

"The Way You Move" – Outkast

"Green Light" – Lorde

"Hall of Fame" – The Script, will.i.am

"Whatcha Say" – Jason Derulo

"Wide Eyes" – Local Natives

"You Get What You Give" – New Radicals

"American Boy" – Estelle, Kanye West

"Centerfield" – John Fogerty

"Move On Up" – Curtis Mayfield

"Thank You" – Sly & The Family Stone

"For Once In My Life" – Stevie Wonder

"This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)" – Natalie Cole

"The Middle" – Jimmy Eat World

"The Man" – Aloe Blacc

"Daddy Lessons" – Beyoncé, Dixie Chicks

"Reelin' In The Years" – Steely Dan

"How Far We've Come" – Matchbox Twenty