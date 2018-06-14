CBS News June 14, 2018, 9:14 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: June 14, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Whatever It Takes" – Imagine Dragons

"Light It Up" – Major Lazer, Nyla

"Feel It Still" – Portugal. The Man

"Hold On, I'm Comin'" – Sam & Dave

"Now I'm Here" – Queen

"Wild Things" – Alessia Cara

"I Want You Back" – The Jackson 5

"Ain't It Fun" – Paramore

"Criminal" – Fiona Apple

"Something To Believe In" – Young The Giant

"Hypnotize" – The Notorious B.I.G.

"Somewhere On A Beach" – Dierks Bentley

"Welcome To Paradise" – Green Day

"(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher & Higher" – Jackie Wilson

"You Can't Bring Me Down" – Dierks Bentley

"Woman, Amen" – Dierks Bentley

"Jump (For My Love)" – The Pointer Sisters

