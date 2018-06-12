CBS News June 11, 2018, 9:00 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: June 11, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 03: (L-R) Scott Avett and Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers performs at Samsung Galaxy stage during 2014 Lollapalooza Day Three at Grant Park on August 3, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. 

Theo Wargo, Getty Images

Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist

"Higher Ground" – Stevie Wonder

"So Close" – Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

"The Passenger" – Siouxsie And The Banshees
"Ways To Go" – Grouplove

"You've Got The Love" – Florence + The Machine

"Calm" – Vistas

"Fever" – Carly Rae Jepsen

"I'm Coming Out" – Diana Ross

"Stand Up For Something" – Andra Day, Common

"Learn To Let Go" – Kesha

"Vivir Mi Vida" – Marc Anthony

"Échame La Culpa" – Luis Fonsi

"Sit Next To Me" – Foster The People

"Soul Meets Body" – Death Cab for Cutie

"Movin' On Up" – Primal Scream

"Kick Drum Heart" – The Avett Brothers

