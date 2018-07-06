"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: July 6, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Dear Marie" – John Mayer

"Timber" – Pitbull, Kesha

"What Have You Done For Me Lately" – Janet Jackson

"Work" – Rihanna, Drake

"Fall Back Down" – Rancid

"Never Look Back" – Field Report

"Fallin'" – Alicia Keys

"Summer" – Calvin Harris

"You Get What You Give" – New Radicals

"Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)" – Sly & The Family Stone

"Glory Days" – Betty Who

"Cruel Summer" – Bananarama

"I'll Take You There" – The Staple Singers

"Ride" Twenty One Pilots

"Welcome To Your Life" – Grouplove

"Who Are You" – The Who

"Tripping Billies" – Dave Matthews Band

"Around The World" – Kings Of Leon

"Gold Rays" – Vinyl Pinups

"Don't Let Go" – Weezer