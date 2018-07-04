"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: July 4, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Tightrope (feat. Big Boi)" – Janelle Monáe

"I Love L.A." – Randy Newman

"Another One Bites The Dust" – Queen

"Man On The Moon" – R.E.M.

"Take A Picture" – Filter

"Spinners" – The Hold Steady

"Let My Love Open The Door" – Pete Townshend

"Living In America" – James Brown

"Roll With It" – Oasis

"Hey Look Ma, I Made It" – Panic! At The Disco

"Please Mr. Postman" – The Marvelettes

"Ring The Bells" – Johnnyswim, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

"Give Up The Funk (Tear The Roof Off The Sucker)" – Parliament

"Whatcha Say" – Jason Derulo

"Hollywood" – Marina and the Diamonds

"Hey Ya!" – Outkast

"Brothers" – Mary Gauthier

"Got Your Six" – Mary Gauthier

"Different Kind Of Love" – Kid Runner

"Party In The U.S.A." – Miley Cyrus