"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: July 31, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning."

"Big Casino" – Jimmy Eat World

"I Wanna Be Sedated" – Ramones

"Shots" – Imagine Dragons

"Bullet The Blue Sky" – U2

"Sweet Disposition" – The Temper Trap

"Portions For Foxes" – Rilo Kiley

"Been Caught Stealing" – Jane's Addiction

"Army Of One" – Coldplay

"Fins" – Jimmy Buffett

"Rescue Me" – Fontella Bass

"Doctor My Eyes" – Jackson Browne

"FourFiveSeconds" – Rihanna, Kanye West, Paul McCartney

"What Would You Say" – Dave Matthews Band

"Girl On Fire" – Alicia Keys

"Put Your Records On" – Corinne Bailey Rae

"Proud" – Heather Small

"I'm Good" – The Mowgli's