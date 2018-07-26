"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: July 26, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)" – Original Broadway Cast Of Hamilton

"Tell Me You Love Me" – Demi Lovato

"Mess Is Mine" – Vance Joy

"Atlas" – COIN

"Take Me To The River" – Al Green

"Young Blood" – The Naked And Famous

"Walk On Water" – Thirty Seconds to Mars

"Locked Out Of Heaven" – Bruno Mars

"All These Things That I've Done" – The Killers

"Take It All Back" – Judah & The Lion

"Drive" – Ben Rector

"Make Way" – Aloe Blacc

"Little Lies" – Fleetwood Mac

"It Takes Two" – Marvin Gaye, Kim Weston

"Run The World (Girls)" – Beyoncé

"Rip Her To Shreds" – Blondie

"Believe" – Cher