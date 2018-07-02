"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: July 2, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Phantom Limb" – The Shins

"Geronimo" – Sheppard

"Get Lucky" – Daft Punk, Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers

"Notorious" – Duran Duran

"The Warrior" – Scandal/Patty Smyth

"Wondering" – Widespread Panic

"Toxic" – Britney Spears

"Safe And Sound" – Capital Cities

"Together Again" – Janet Jackson

"Back To You" – John Mayer

"She's So High" – Tal Bachman

"Hit Me With Your Best Shot" – Pat Benatar

"Crazy In Love" – Beyoncé, JAY Z

"Love On Top" – Beyoncé

"Most Girls" – Hailee Steinfeld

"Suddenly I See" – KT Tunstall

"Good Thing" – Fine Young Cannibals

"Homegrown" – Zac Brown Band

"Be Okay" – Oh Honey

"My Hero" – Foo Fighters