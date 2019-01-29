"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: January 29, 2019

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Yellow" - Coldplay

"Rescue" - Yuna

"Remedy" - Adele

"Remedy" - The Black Crowes

"Find You" - Nick Jonas

"Classic" - MKTO

"Little Talks" - Of Monsters and Men

"Take Me Out" - Franz Ferdinand

"King of Anything" - Sara Bareilles

"Jane" - Jefferson Starship

"All I Do Is Win" - DJ Khaled

"Pray For Me" - The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar

"Brand New Day" - Trevor Hall

"Our House" - Madness

"Chelsea Dagger" - Fratellis

"The Way You Move" - OutKast, Sleepy Brown

"Seven Nation Army" - The White Stripes

"Homerun" - The Brahms