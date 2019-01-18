"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: January 18, 2019

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)" - Four Tops

"I'm Good" - The Mowgli's

"Rare" - Gwen Stefani

"I Feel Free" - Cream

"Lie to Me" - 5 Seconds of Summer, Julia Michaels

"Ring of Fire" - Johnny Cash

"Wake Me Up" - Avicii

"Mockingbird" - Rob Thomas

"The Man" - The Killers

"Crystal Ball" - Keane

"Southern Hospitality" - Ludacris, Pharrell Williams

"Boys Don't Cry" - The Cure

"The Man" - Aloe Blacc

"These Are Days" - 10,000 Maniacs

"Good Times Bad Times" - Led Zeppelin

"Rhythm of Love" - Plain White T's

"Pride (In The Name Of Love)" - U2