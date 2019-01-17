CBS News January 17, 2019, 9:17 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: January 17, 2019

The 20-year-old Canadian self-taught musician with the megawatt smile has cheerfully become one of the biggest names in pop music

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Space Cowboy (Yippie-Yi-Yay)" - *NSYNC, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes

"No One Knows" – Queens of the Stone Age

"Different Colors" – WALK THE MOON

"Something Big" – Shawn Mendes

"Best I Can Do" – MisterWives

"Hungry Eyes" – Eric Carmen

"Can't Stop" – Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Smooth Sailin' " – Leon Bridges

"Can't Feel My Face" – The Weeknd

"I've Just Seen A Face – Remastered 2009" – The Beatles

"Sweet Emotion" – Aerosmith

"I'm Still Standing" – Elton John

"Don't Sweat The Technique" – Eric B. & Rakim

"Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae)" – Silentó

"Star Trek Discovery Theme" – Night Water Project

"Dirty Laundry" – Don Henley

