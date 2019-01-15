"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: January 15, 2019

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"The Way You Make Me Feel" – Michael Jackson

"Talk Too Much" – COIN

"About Today" – The National

"Work It" – Missy Elliott

"Unbelievers" – Vampire Weekend

"Pretty In Pink" – The Psychedelic Furs

"Take Me Out" – Franz Ferdinand

"Collide" – Howie Day

"Cold Water" – Major Lazer, Justin Bieber, MØ

"New Slang" – The Shins

"Pump It Up" – Elvis Costello & The Attractions

"Harder Better Faster Stronger" – Daft Punk

"Whole Lot in Love" – Austin Burke

"If You Leave" – Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark

"Why Do Fools Fall In Love" – Frankie Lymon, die Teenagers

"Miracle Mile" – Cold War Kids

"Best Day Of My Life" – American Authors