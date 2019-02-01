"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: February 1, 2019

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"This Love" - Maroon 5

"If I Never See Your Face Again" - Maroon 5

"Moves Like Jagger" - Maroon 5, Christina Aguilera

"Love Myself" - Hailee Steinfeld

"Can't Stop" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Thunderstruck" - AC/DC

"LUCKY PENNY" - JD McPherson

"Heartbeat" - Mat Kearney

"Peace of Mind" - Boston

"Heart To Heart" - James Blunt

"Renegades" - X Ambassadors

"Save Me" - BTS

"Thunder" - Imagine Dragons

"Youngblood" - 5 Seconds of Summer

"Independent Women, Pt. 1" - Destiny's Child

"Run The World (Girls)" - Beyoncé

"The Walker" - Fitz and The Tantrums

"I'm Shipping Up To Boston" - Dropkick Murphys